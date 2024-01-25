Seeking Clues to Hubbell (HUBB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hubbell (HUBB) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 38.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.31 billion, increasing 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hubbell metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Electrical Solutions' should come in at $519.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Utility Solutions' stands at $796.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions' will likely reach $177.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions' of $79.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71.90 million.



Over the past month, shares of Hubbell have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, HUBB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

