Seeking Clues to Honeywell International (HON) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9 billion, increasing 1.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Honeywell International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Honeywell Building Technologies' stands at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Aerospace' of $3.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Aerospace Sales- Commercial Aviation Aftermarket' to reach $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aerospace Sales- Defense and Space' will reach $1.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Aerospace Sales- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment' should arrive at $649.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Honeywell Building Technologies Sales- Products' should come in at $899.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Aerospace' will reach $945.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $827 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Honeywell Building Technologies' reaching $370.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $375 million.



Shares of Honeywell International have demonstrated returns of -3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

