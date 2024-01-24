Seeking Clues to HomeStreet (HMST) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeStreet (HMST) will report quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 93.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $49.73 million, exhibiting a decline of 23.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HomeStreet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 97.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at $8.98 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.89 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should come in at $9.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.68 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $38.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.69 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other' will reach $2.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.15 million.



Over the past month, shares of HomeStreet have returned +47.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. Currently, HMST carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

