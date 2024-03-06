Seeking Clues to Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $185.11 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Heritage Insurance metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $6.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' stands at $174.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other revenue' of $3.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Heritage Insurance have returned +14.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, HRTG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

