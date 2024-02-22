Seeking Clues to Henry Schein (HSIC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein (HSIC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 41.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.08 billion, exhibiting a decline of 8.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Henry Schein metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution - Global' will reach $2.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global' should come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global' of $1.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global' stands at $197.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- International' reaching $724.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Dental- North America' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Dental- International' will reach $707.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical- North America' at $988.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.8%.

Analysts expect 'Medical- International' to come in at $18.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Health Care Distribution- North America' to reach $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Technology and value-added services- North America' should arrive at $174.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Technology and value-added services- International' will likely reach $28.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.8%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Henry Schein here>>>



Shares of Henry Schein have demonstrated returns of +2.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HSIC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.