Seeking Clues to Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $340.45 million, increasing 0.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Healthcare Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rental income' reaching $332.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other operating' will reach $4.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $180.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $185.28 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Healthcare Realty Trust here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have returned -10.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, HR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.