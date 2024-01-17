Seeking Clues to Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, reflecting a decline of 38% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $53.06 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Great Southern Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency ratio' will likely reach 65.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $7.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $45.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.62 million.



Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GSBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

