Seeking Clues to Goosehead (GSHD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, indicating an increase of 190.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $68.18 million, representing an increase of 18.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Goosehead metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Core Revenue- Renewal Commissions' should come in at $19.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +19% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Core Revenue- Renewal Royalty Fees' to come in at $29.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Core Revenue- New Business Commissions' of $5.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Core Revenue- New Business Royalty Fees' will likely reach $5.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Core Revenue' at $62.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Cost Recovery Revenue' reaching $2.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.2% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Goosehead here>>>



Shares of Goosehead have experienced a change of +21.6% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GSHD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.