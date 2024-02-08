Seeking Clues to GoDaddy (GDDY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy (GDDY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 66.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.1 billion, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific GoDaddy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Applications & commerce' stands at $376.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Core platform' at $724.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total bookings' should arrive at $1.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for GoDaddy here>>>



GoDaddy shares have witnessed a change of +7.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDDY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.