Seeking Clues to GoDaddy (GDDY) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from GoDaddy (GDDY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, indicating an increase of 223.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.1 billion, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GoDaddy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Applications & commerce' should come in at $382.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Core platform' will likely reach $714.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total bookings' at $1.27 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total customers at period end' to come in at 21.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Average revenue per user' will reach $128.48. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $197.



View all Key Company Metrics for GoDaddy here>>>



Shares of GoDaddy have experienced a change of +3.2% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDDY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

