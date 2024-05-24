Seeking Clues to Gap (GPS) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gap (GPS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1300% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.28 billion, increasing 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Gap metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' to reach $688.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' will reach $416.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' will likely reach $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' should come in at 607. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 631.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' will reach 441. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 459.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' stands at 1,247. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,252.

Analysts expect 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' to come in at 2,564. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,601.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Square Footage - Banana Republic North America' will reach 3.33 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5 Msq ft.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' should arrive at 273. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 259 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Square Footage - Total' at 30.14 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.1 Msq ft.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Square Footage - Old Navy North America' of 19.91 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Square Footage - Gap North America' reaching 5.02 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.1 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Gap here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Gap have returned +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, GPS carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.