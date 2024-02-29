Seeking Clues to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 500%. Revenues are expected to be $238.62 million, up 28.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' will reach $235.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Same-restaurant sales growth' will reach 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'System-wide Restaurants - Total' to reach 524. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 474 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'System-wide Restaurants - Franchise-owned' will likely reach 99. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 108.

The consensus among analysts is that 'System-wide Restaurants - Company-owned' will reach 425. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 366.



View all Key Company Metrics for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. have returned +17.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. Currently, FWRG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.