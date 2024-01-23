Seeking Clues to First Financial (FFBC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $207.95 million, declining 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.4% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 58.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Noninterest Income' reaching $55.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, First Financial shares have recorded returns of -0.71% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FFBC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

