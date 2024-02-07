Seeking Clues to Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share, indicating an increase of 3.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $293.29 million, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Federal Realty Investment Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental income' will likely reach $292.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental income- Other' should come in at $13.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents' reaching $6.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement' to come in at $56.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $82.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.17 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>



Federal Realty Investment Trust shares have witnessed a change of -0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FRT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

