Seeking Clues to Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $287.13 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Federal Realty Investment Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental income' to reach $286.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental income- Other' should come in at $13.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents' will likely reach $4.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement' at $53.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $82.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.64 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>



Over the past month, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares have recorded returns of +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FRT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.