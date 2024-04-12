Seeking Clues to F.N.B. (FNB) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, F.N.B. (FNB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $406.26 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific F.N.B. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 55.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $40.86 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Performing Loans' of $119.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mortgage banking operations' at $5.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.86 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $81.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.39 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Insurance commissions and fees' will likely reach $6.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.79 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Capital markets income' will reach $6.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.79 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Securities commissions and fees' should come in at $6.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.38 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust services' will reach $11.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Service charges' stands at $33.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.64 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should arrive at $326.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $339.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of F.N.B. have returned -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, FNB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

