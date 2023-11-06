Seeking Clues to Disney (DIS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walt Disney (DIS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 126.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $21.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 14.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Disney metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Direct-to-Consumer' reaching $5.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Content Sales/Licensing and Other' to come in at $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Disney Parks, Experiences and Products' will reach $7.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Linear Networks' will reach $6.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' will likely reach 25.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD' to reach 4.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.4 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD' should come in at $91.45. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86.77.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - SVOD Only' will reach $12.26. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.23.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' of $5.63. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.84.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - SVOD Only' should arrive at 44.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 42.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of paid subscriber - Total Hulu' stands at 48.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47.2 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+' at 146.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 164.2 million.



Disney shares have witnessed a change of +2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), DIS is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

