Seeking Clues to Deckers (DECK) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers (DECK) will report quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $876.05 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Deckers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total' should come in at $307.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total' will reach $52.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total' should arrive at $8.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total' at $492.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total' to come in at $5.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Wholesale' will likely reach $3.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Wholesale' will reach $5.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -36.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Wholesale' will reach $44.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Wholesale' stands at $121.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Direct-to-Consumer' reaching $202.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Wholesale' of $286.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Direct-to-Consumer' to reach $182.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.



Shares of Deckers have experienced a change of +11% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DECK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

