Seeking Clues to Danaher (DHR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher (DHR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 34.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.99 billion, exhibiting a decline of 28.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Danaher metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total sales- Diagnostics' will reach $2.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total sales- Life Sciences' of $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Growth - Organic sales (Core)' should come in at -19.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit- Life Sciences' at $347.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $392 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' will likely reach $573.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $989 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Danaher here>>>



Danaher shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.