Seeking Clues to Cummins (CMI) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins (CMI) to post quarterly earnings of $5.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. Revenues are expected to be $8.36 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cummins metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Power System' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Engine' will likely reach $2.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Components' stands at $3.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Accelera' reaching $112.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Engine- Medium-duty Truck and Bus' to reach $900.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Engine- Off-highway' at $490.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Engine- Heavy-duty Truck' to come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Engine- Light-duty Automotive' of $438.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Distribution' will reach $2.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Components- Emission Solutions' should arrive at $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Components- Filtration (Atmus Filtration)' should come in at $413.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Distribution segment sales by product- Service' will reach $409.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cummins here>>>



Over the past month, Cummins shares have recorded returns of -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.