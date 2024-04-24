Seeking Clues to Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) will report quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $524.93 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cullen/Frost metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' should arrive at 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance' will likely reach $46.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' to come in at 15.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans' of $62.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.41 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' at 13.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Leverage Ratio' will reach 8.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $414.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $425.84 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $110.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.27 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $390.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $399.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other charges, commissions and fees' will reach $12.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.70 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust and investment management fees' will reach $40.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.14 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $24.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.88 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cullen/Frost here>>>



Shares of Cullen/Frost have experienced a change of +7.1% in the past month compared to the -3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.