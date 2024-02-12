Seeking Clues to Crocs (CROX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Crocs (CROX) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $958.32 million, increasing 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Crocs metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Crocs Brand' to reach $723.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand' to come in at $226.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- EMEALA' will reach $120.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic revenues- Asia Pacific' reaching $114.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic revenues- North America' should come in at $482.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Crocs here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Crocs have returned +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, CROX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.