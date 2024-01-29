Seeking Clues to Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Credit Acceptance (CACC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 52.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $478.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Credit Acceptance metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other income' of $21.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Premiums earned' will reach $19.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Finance charges' should come in at $437.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.



Shares of Credit Acceptance have experienced a change of +3.3% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CACC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

