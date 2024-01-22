Seeking Clues to Columbia Banking (COLB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Columbia Banking (COLB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, reflecting a decline of 14% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $531.1 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 179.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Columbia Banking metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 52.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 52.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should come in at $48.36 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.38 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should arrive at $61.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $471.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $168.39 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $470.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $166.69 million.



Over the past month, Columbia Banking shares have recorded returns of -6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

