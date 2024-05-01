Seeking Clues to CNA Financial (CNA) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CNA Financial (CNA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, indicating an increase of 15.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.94 billion, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CNA Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-insurance warranty revenue' will reach $428.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Earned Premiums' to reach $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other Revenues' should come in at $6.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net investment income' will likely reach $582.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined ratio-Total Property & Casualty' will reach 94.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio-Total Property & Casualty' stands at 31.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.7%.

Analysts expect 'Loss & LAE ratio- Total Property & Casualty' to come in at 62.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.9%.



Shares of CNA Financial have experienced a change of +0.1% in the past month compared to the -4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CNA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

