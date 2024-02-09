Seeking Clues to CME (CME) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CME Group (CME) will report quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.43 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CME metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other' to reach $85.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' to come in at $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Market data and information services' will reach $165.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 24,699.80 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21,803 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will likely reach 592.50 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 508 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX)' reaching 12,751.66 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,832 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX)' at 6,851.16 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,465 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 1,004.28 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,000 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX)' stands at 2,072.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,829 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX)' of 1,427.86 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,171 thousand.



Shares of CME have demonstrated returns of +3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CME is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

