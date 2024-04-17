Seeking Clues to Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, reflecting an increase of 318.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.31 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cleveland-Cliffs metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other Businesses' will reach $141.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Hot-rolled steel' at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Cold-rolled steel' stands at $660.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Coated steel' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Hot-rolled steel' reaching 1,481.31 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,490 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Cold-rolled steel' will reach 599.63 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 597 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Coated steel' should come in at 1,159.00 Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,168 Ton.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average net selling price per net ton of steel products' will likely reach $1,165.04. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,128.

Analysts expect 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Slab and other steel products' to come in at 458.28 Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 458 Ton.

Analysts forecast 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Plate' to reach 213.11 Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 198 Ton.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External Sales Volumes- Steel Products' should arrive at 4,089.04 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,085 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Stainless and electrical steel' of 199.14 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 174 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Cleveland-Cliffs shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CLF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

