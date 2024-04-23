Seeking Clues to Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Churchill Downs (CHDN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, reflecting a decline of 20.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $558.29 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.2%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Churchill Downs metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should come in at $236.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- TwinSpires' of $101.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Live and Historical Racing' will reach $218.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming' stands at $114.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- TwinSpires' should arrive at $34.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.40 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing' will reach $85.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $82.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Churchill Downs have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHDN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

