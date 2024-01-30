Seeking Clues to Church & Dwight (CHD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight (CHD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.51 billion, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Church & Dwight metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales' at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic' of $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International' reaching $250.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Specialty Products Division' will reach $79.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products' will likely reach $615.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products' to reach $569.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Church & Dwight have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CHD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

