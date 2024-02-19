Seeking Clues to Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $877.31 million, declining 1.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cheesecake Factory metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- North Italia' should come in at $68.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants' will reach $653.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $82.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other FRC' stands at $72.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory' will reach 2.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

Analysts expect 'Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory' to come in at 215. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 211 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Total' to reach 333. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 318.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory' at 32. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia' of 37. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia' will likely reach 7.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC' reaching 40. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Other' will reach 41. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cheesecake Factory here>>>



Cheesecake Factory shares have witnessed a change of +6.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAKE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.