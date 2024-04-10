Seeking Clues to Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.72 billion, declining 7.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charles Schwab metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Net interest revenue' should arrive at $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees' of $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Other' to reach $155.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Trading revenue' should come in at $826.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Clients daily average trades - Total' will reach 5,647.34 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,895 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total client assets' will likely reach $8,540.89 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7,580 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Active brokerage accounts' will reach 35,102.13 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34,120 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Interest Earning Assets' reaching $437.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $504.6 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Net new client assets' stands at $104.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $150.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Client Assets - Total advice Solutions' to come in at $589.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $537.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Client Assets - Mutual Fund OneSource and other non-transaction fee funds' will reach $311.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $222.44 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Client Assets - Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs and collective trust funds (CTFs)' at $512.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $450.58 million.



Shares of Charles Schwab have experienced a change of +8.7% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SCHW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

