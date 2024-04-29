Seeking Clues to Cardinal (CAH) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cardinal Health (CAH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $55.82 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cardinal metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pharmaceutical' will reach $51.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Medical' will likely reach $3.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment profit- Medical' should come in at $103.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment profit- Pharmaceutical' to reach $606.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $600 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cardinal here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Cardinal have returned -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, CAH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.