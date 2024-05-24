Seeking Clues to Caleres Inc. (CAL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Caleres Inc. (CAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $665.45 million, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Caleres Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Famous Footwear' stands at $347.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Brand Portfolio' will reach $332.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit / (loss)- Brand Portfolio' at $148.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $143.86 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit / (loss)- Famous Footwear' to come in at $158.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159.13 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Caleres Inc. here>>>



Shares of Caleres Inc. have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.