Seeking Clues to CAE (CAE) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CAE (CAE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $863.18 million, declining 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CAE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU' of 278. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 265 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries' should come in at 21. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate' at 79.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 78%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network' will likely reach 340. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 324.



Over the past month, CAE shares have recorded returns of -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CAE will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

