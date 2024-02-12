Seeking Clues to CAE (CAE) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CAE (CAE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, indicating a decline of 14.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $807.13 million, representing an increase of 7.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CAE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate' will likely reach 74.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 73%.

Analysts expect 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU' to come in at 274. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 263 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries' should come in at 10. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.

Analysts forecast 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network' to reach 336. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 323 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, CAE shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CAE will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

