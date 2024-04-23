Seeking Clues to CACI International (CACI) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CACI International (CACI) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.86 billion, increasing 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CACI International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' at $864.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' should come in at $988.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other' will reach $104.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' will likely reach $379.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' reaching $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY)' will reach 6.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of CACI International have demonstrated returns of +0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CACI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

