Seeking Clues to Bread Financial (BFH) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.73 per share, indicating an increase of 72.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $987.07 million, representing a decrease of 4.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 12.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bread Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total interest income' should arrive at $1.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.33 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Interest on cash and investment securities' will reach $46.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Interest and fees on loans' of $1.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.29 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income' at $1.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.13 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other Non-Interest Income' will reach $33.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bread Financial here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Bread Financial have returned -8.31% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, BFH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.