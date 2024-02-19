Seeking Clues to BioMarin (BMRN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $630.01 million, exhibiting an increase of 17.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BioMarin metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net product revenues' to reach $618.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Royalty and other revenues' at $13.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME' should come in at $115.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM' of $169.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ' stands at $83.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO' to come in at $128.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +92% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN' will reach $36.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME' reaching $33.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA' will reach $44.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.



BioMarin shares have witnessed a change of -3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMRN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

