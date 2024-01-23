Seeking Clues to Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 21.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $109.05 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Berkshire Hills metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin, FTE' stands at 3.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 68.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non Interest Income' to come in at $17.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.65 million in the same quarter last year.



