Seeking Clues to AtriCure (ATRC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that AtriCure (ATRC) will announce quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 144.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $106.5 million, increasing 21% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AtriCure metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'United States Revenue- Pain management' will reach $13.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'United States Revenue- Total ablation' at $52.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

Analysts forecast 'International Revenue- Total ablation' to reach $10.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'United States Revenue- Total' of $86.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'International Revenue- Appendage management' will reach $6.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'United States Revenue- Open ablation' should arrive at $27.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'International Revenue- Open ablation' will likely reach $8.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation' stands at $11.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'United States Revenue- Appendage management' will reach $34.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International- Total' reaching $16.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for AtriCure here>>>



Shares of AtriCure have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ATRC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.