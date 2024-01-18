Seeking Clues to Atlantic Union (AUB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Atlantic Union (AUB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $179.72 million, declining 6.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Atlantic Union metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 54.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at 18,679.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,000.6 million.

Analysts expect 'Loan-related interest rate swap fees' to come in at $2.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should come in at $154.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $167.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fiduciary and asset management fees' reaching $4.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.09 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Service charges on deposit accounts' stands at $8.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.63 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non Interest Income' of $25.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.50 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Atlantic Union here>>>



Atlantic Union shares have witnessed a change of -4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AUB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.