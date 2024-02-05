Seeking Clues to Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Assurant (AIZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.78 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Assurant metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net investment income' will reach $125.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Fees and other income' to reach $304.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net earned premiums, fees and other income' will reach $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Global Housing' will likely reach $593.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Global Lifestyle' stands at $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Corporate & Other' will reach $7.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net earned premiums- Global Housing' reaching $520.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fees and other income- Global Housing' should come in at $32.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net investment income- Global Housing' to come in at $27.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle' at $268.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums' should arrive at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income- Corporate & Other' of $7.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.7%.



Assurant shares have witnessed a change of -0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AIZ is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

