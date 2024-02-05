Seeking Clues to ArcelorMittal (MT) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ArcelorMittal (MT) will announce quarterly loss of $0.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 159.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.58 billion, declining 13.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ArcelorMittal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- NAFTA' stands at $2.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Brazil' reaching $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Mining' should arrive at $667.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- ACIS' will reach $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Crude steel production - NAFTA' at 2,353.14 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,025 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average steel selling price - NAFTA' to reach $961.04. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,021 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Crude steel production - Brazil' should come in at 3,205.95 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,783 Kmt.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average steel selling price - Brazil' of $930.02. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,036 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Crude steel production - Europe' to come in at 6,936.74 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,956 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipments Steel - Europe' will reach 6,358.54 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,802 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Crude steel production - ACIS' will likely reach 1,499.79 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,394 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average steel selling price - ACIS' will reach $724.55. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $720.



View all Key Company Metrics for ArcelorMittal here>>>



Shares of ArcelorMittal have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

