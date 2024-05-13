Seeking Clues to Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Applied Materials (AMAT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, indicating a decline of 2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.51 billion, representing a decrease of 1.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Applied Materials metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' to reach $64.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' of $4.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' to come in at $150.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.



Over the past month, Applied Materials shares have recorded returns of +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMAT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

