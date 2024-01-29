Seeking Clues to Apple (AAPL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Apple (AAPL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $117.62 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Apple metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Wearables, Home and Accessories' to come in at $11.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- iPhone' will reach $68.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Services' at $23.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Mac' to reach $7.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Products' will reach $94.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- iPad' reaching $6.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -28% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' stands at $23.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' of $28.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of Asia Pacific' will reach $9.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Japan' should arrive at $7.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should come in at $49.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross margin- Services' will likely reach $16.79 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Apple have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

