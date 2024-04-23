Seeking Clues to Aon (AON) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Aon (AON) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.86 per share, indicating an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.13 billion, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Aon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions' should arrive at $1.18 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Health Solutions' will reach $731.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions' stands at $1.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Wealth Solutions' will reach $363.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' at 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' reaching 7.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' to come in at 4.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 5.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' of 8.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Aon have experienced a change of -5.1% in the past month compared to the -4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

