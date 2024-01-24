Seeking Clues to Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, indicating an increase of 7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $738.89 million, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alexandria Real Estate Equities metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Rental' will likely reach $726.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other income' to reach $8.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +87.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $274.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $264.48 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares have recorded returns of -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

