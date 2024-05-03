Seeking Clues to Airbnb (ABNB) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 44.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.07 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Airbnb metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Booking Value' will reach $22.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.40 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Nights and Experiences Booked' stands at 132.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 121.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' of $170.45. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $168.43 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Airbnb here>>>



Over the past month, Airbnb shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABNB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.