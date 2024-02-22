Seeking Clues to AEP (AEP) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Electric Power (AEP) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.22 billion, increasing 6.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AEP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail' at 19,898.41 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,329 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail' reaching 22,038.12 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22,330 GWh.

Analysts expect 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities' to come in at 3,469.26 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,711 GWh in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total' will likely reach 20,088.82 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19,329 GWh.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities' will reach 465.16 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 475 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total' of 25,896.43 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22,330 GWh.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing' will reach $47.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $81.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco' should come in at $193.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $188.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities' to reach $168.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $112.60 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities' should arrive at $316.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $208.70 million in the same quarter last year.



AEP shares have witnessed a change of +7.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

