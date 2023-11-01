Seeking Clues to AEP (AEP) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Electric Power (AEP) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.53 billion, increasing 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AEP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing' should come in at $487.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities' at $3.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco' should arrive at $490.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail' will reach 22,264.87 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22,335 GWh in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail' reaching 24,811.19 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25,240 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities' to reach 3,888.34 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,254 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total' will reach 22,866.73 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22,922 GWh.

Analysts expect 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities' to come in at 581.09 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 587 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total' will likely reach 28,705.44 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29,494 GWh.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing' stands at $48.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco' of $193.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for AEP here>>>



AEP shares have witnessed a change of +3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.